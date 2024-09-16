Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

