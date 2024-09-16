EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

EYPT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

