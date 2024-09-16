Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLVW traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.48. 113,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,040. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

