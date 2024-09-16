EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 694,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,104,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 227,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

