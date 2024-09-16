Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.59

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.59 and last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 88236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Evergy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

