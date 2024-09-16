Evercore ISI Raises Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $128.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.04% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Get Prologis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,016. Prologis has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.