Evercore ISI Raises Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $26.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

DOC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $22.50. 952,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,854. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

