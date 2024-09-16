Evercore ISI Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $157.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Shares of CVNA opened at $141.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $6,531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,119,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $2,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,568,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $6,531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,119,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,501,866 shares of company stock valued at $340,322,484. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

