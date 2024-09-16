EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 76,159 shares.The stock last traded at $2.93 and had previously closed at $2.87.

EVEX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company's stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

