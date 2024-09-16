Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eureka Lithium Trading Down 9.5 %
Eureka Lithium stock opened at 0.16 on Monday. Eureka Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.15 and a 1 year high of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.74.
About Eureka Lithium
