Ethereum Price Hits $2,278.73 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $274.22 billion and approximately $18.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,278.73 or 0.03930350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,339,716 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

