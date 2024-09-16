Ethereum Price Hits $2,278.73 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $274.22 billion and approximately $18.05 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,278.73 or 0.03930350 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040431 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006692 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010968 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013749 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006834 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,339,716 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.