Ergo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $364,612.64 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Ergo has a market cap of $52.36 million and $364,612.64 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,648.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.68 or 0.00534836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00107480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00290601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030247 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,469,252 coins and its circulating supply is 77,470,020 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

