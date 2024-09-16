ERC20 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.24 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.98 or 1.00066877 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars.

