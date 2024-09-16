Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,036,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $306.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $308.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.12.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Bank of America increased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

