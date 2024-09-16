EOS Trading Down 4.9% This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, EOS has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $988.06 million and approximately $59.12 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001082 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001317 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
