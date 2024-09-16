Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entergy

Entergy Trading Up 2.9 %

ETR opened at $127.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.