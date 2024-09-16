ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

E has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $39.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on E

ENI Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52. ENI has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter worth $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.