Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.88

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$55.88 and last traded at C$55.79, with a volume of 1187243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$54.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.98.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0693674 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.77%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Steven Walter Williams bought 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$999,564.00. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

