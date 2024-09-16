Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$44.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMP.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.14.

EMP.A stock opened at C$39.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.45 and a 12-month high of C$41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Empire’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. In other news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$242,690.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.32, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock worth $504,880. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

