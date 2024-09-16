Embelton Limited (EMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Embelton Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
About Embelton
