ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.25 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $35,584.87 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,878.41 or 1.00103879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09928276 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $29,127.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

