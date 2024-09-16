Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.