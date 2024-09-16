eCash Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $596.21 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,802.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.71 or 0.00537833 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00032451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,757,860,923,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,757,857,798,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.