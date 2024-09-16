Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 23,665 Shares

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $261,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
