Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 23,665 Shares

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $261,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.