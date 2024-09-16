Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 12905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 5.73.
About Eagle Plains Resources
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.
