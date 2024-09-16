DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,581 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.11% of DT Midstream worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 100.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $76.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.79. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.