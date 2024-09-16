Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Dream Unlimited has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $21.01.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

