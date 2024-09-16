DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.14

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 136197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DV. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

