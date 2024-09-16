Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 6,005 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,351,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,478,667.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,390 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $125,850.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 5,865 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.45.

On Thursday, September 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,889 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $74,899.48.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,452 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,048.48.

On Friday, August 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,028 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $122,025.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.35 on Monday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

