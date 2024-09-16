Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 1,685,884 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,570,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,685,884 shares during the period. JetBlue Airways accounts for 1.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $70,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after buying an additional 186,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35,578 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 84,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. TD Cowen upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 0.3 %

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.