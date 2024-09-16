Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $39.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,380 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 8.45% of Cool worth $39,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cool in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,124,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLCO opened at $11.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Cool Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $446.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%. Cool’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

