Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $35.99 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,448,307 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $35,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MTG opened at $25.25 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

