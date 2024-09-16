Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $25.72 Million Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842,363 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,601,099 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.72% of Hudbay Minerals worth $25,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122,794.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,478 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,502,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 96,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 979,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,511 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

