Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

