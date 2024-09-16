Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$139.18.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$133.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$121.25. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$89.93 and a 52 week high of C$137.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,967. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

