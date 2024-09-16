DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DocMorris Stock Performance
Shares of ZRSEF opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. DocMorris has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $108.05.
About DocMorris
