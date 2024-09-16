DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Update

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during trading on Friday. DKSH has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $66.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

(Get Free Report)

Read More

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.