Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.9% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned 0.40% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,205,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,980,000 after buying an additional 346,741 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,236,000 after acquiring an additional 243,430 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,171 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 94,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,348,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 192,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

