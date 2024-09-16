Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $871,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 480,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 169,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,490,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $63.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

