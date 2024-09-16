Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s Largest Position

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $45,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,614,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,149,000 after buying an additional 417,123 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,185,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,136,000 after acquiring an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

