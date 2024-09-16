Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 11.0% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned 0.77% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFSD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

