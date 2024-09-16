Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 171,317 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.03% of PACCAR worth $557,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $2,862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 666,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,590,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on PCAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

