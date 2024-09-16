Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.01 Billion Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of Elevance Health worth $1,011,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,498,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,863,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,800,000 after acquiring an additional 110,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $550.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The stock has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

