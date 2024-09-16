Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,208 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $714,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $82.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

