Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $957,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 189,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GS opened at $478.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

