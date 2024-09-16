Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 168,070 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,070 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $590,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $57.67 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

