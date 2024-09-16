DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.62.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $216.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.24 and its 200 day moving average is $209.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $239.30.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
