Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Douglas Dynamics worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PLOW opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.