Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $762,000 Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

