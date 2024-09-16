Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,847 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 268,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

